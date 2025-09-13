Checkpost set up in S. Waziristan after clash with terrorists

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: In a bid to secure Lower South Waziristan, security forces carried out a daylong targeted operation in the Birmal tehsil on Friday, establishing a new checkpost at Kalosha/Paly Chowk and hoisting the national flag there.

The operation was launched at a time when a heavy presence of terrorists belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Gul Bahadur group was reported in the area.

Intense exchanges of fire continued from morning until evening, with both ground and aerial assaults conducted by the forces.

Unverified reports circulating on social media suggested multiple terrorist casualties; however, these claims could not be independently confirmed.

According to security officials, three checkposts have so far been established on Wana-Azam Warsak Road in Birmal tehsil. The heaviest fighting was reported near the newly-established post at Kalosha.

A senior security official, speaking to Dawn on condition of anonymity, said that operations would continue until the complete elimination of terrorists from the region.

Meanwhile, the military’s media wing has not yet issued an official statement regarding the operation, and further details are awaited.

Earlier, security forces had established two checkposts — one at Dana and another at Karmazi Stop.

Separately, a girl was killed and four other members of her family were injured when a passenger van travelling from Wana to Khaisorah fell into a deep ravine near Khar Pul in Tiarza tehsil, officials said.

According to Rescue 1122 Lower South Waziristan spokesperson Shan Wazir, the vehicle went out of the driver’s control and fell into the gorge, leaving four members of the family seriously injured, while a minor girl died on the spot.

Rescue teams provided first aid to the injured, and shifted them to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana.

One critically injured child was later referred to Dera Ismail Khan for specialised treatment.

Hospital sources confirmed that two of the injured were children and said the condition of two patients remained critical.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025