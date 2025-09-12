‘No place is safe’ in Gaza City amid nonstop Israeli strikes, UNRWA warns

A doctor with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza City has described the situation as “catastrophic”, saying there are nonstop air strikes across the city, many without prior warning, Al Jazeera reports.

“Almost every moment, a house gets bombed. It’s terrifying,” the doctor said, as Israeli attacks intensify and the army’s intensifying offensive forces more Palestinians to flee.

UNRWA reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire, saying “people have nowhere to go” and “this war must stop”.