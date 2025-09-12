Israel intensifies Gaza City strikes as many residents refuse evacuation

Local health authorities have said that Israeli strikes have killed at least 40 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, most of them in Gaza City, where many residents are staying put despite Israeli evacuation orders because they have nowhere safe to go.

“The explosions never stopped since yesterday,” said father-of-two Adel, 60, who lives in Gaza City close to the Beach refugee camp. He did not wish to give his full name for safety reasons.

“Many families left their homes and that is what the occupation wants,” he told Reuters via a chat app. “By these bombardments, they are telling people, ‘You either leave your area or die there’.”

