E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Egypt says Israel attempting to prolong Gaza conflict

Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 10:26am

Egypt’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations told the UNSC that “Israel is attempting to prolong the conflict for extremist political and religious goals aimed at displacing the Palestinian people and liquidating their cause”, Al Jazeera reports.

Commenting on Israel’s attack on Doha, Osama Mahmoud Abdel Khalek argued Qatar was punished despite “making tremendous efforts with Egypt to reach an agreement” in Gaza.

“This brutal attack clearly reflects the ideology of Israeli politics, which knows nothing but the language of killing, destruction and aggression,” Abdel Khalek said.

Egypt called on the UNSC to “immediately take a decisive decision to deter Israel and stop the assault against the Gaza Strip and the countries in the region”.

