Flood-affected people face lack of clean water, food

Lack of clean drinking water and regular food supplies in some heavily-flooded rural settlements is a major problem facing the affected people.

The river Ravi flooded hundreds of villages in Tandlianwala tehsil of Faisalabad, Kamalia and Pirmahal tehsils of Toba Tek Singh district, Shorkot and Ahmadpur Sial tehsils of Jhang district and Abdul Hakim, Kabirwala and Mian Channu tehsils of Khanewal.

Locals say this scale of devastation had never been experienced even in two extraordinary floods in the river Ravi back in 1992 and 2014.

