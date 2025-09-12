E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Bilawal demands govt for immediate international appeal for assistance

Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 09:27am

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded the federal government to immediately initiate an international appeal for assistance for flood victims.

In a post on X, he criticised the “delay” in initiating this process, which was “beyond comprehension”. He noted, “This is standard practice for disasters of this scale internationally. It was done for the last floods when I was foreign minister, before that the 2010 floods and the 2005 earthquake. Countries all over the world do the same within the first 72 hours of such disasters.”

“There is no excuse to cut of the millions affected from this assistance.”

Bilawal welcomed the government’s decision to announce a climate and agricultural emergency and called for the announcement of relief through the Benazir Income Support Program for flood-impacted areas.

He also highlighted his visits to flood-impacted areas of central Punjab, South Punjab and Sindh and expressed support for the agricultural community, calling it the “most devastated sector”.

Pakistan Floods 2025
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...