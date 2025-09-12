Bilawal demands govt for immediate international appeal for assistance

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded the federal government to immediately initiate an international appeal for assistance for flood victims.

In a post on X, he criticised the “delay” in initiating this process, which was “beyond comprehension”. He noted, “This is standard practice for disasters of this scale internationally. It was done for the last floods when I was foreign minister, before that the 2010 floods and the 2005 earthquake. Countries all over the world do the same within the first 72 hours of such disasters.”

“There is no excuse to cut of the millions affected from this assistance.”

Bilawal welcomed the government’s decision to announce a climate and agricultural emergency and called for the announcement of relief through the Benazir Income Support Program for flood-impacted areas.

He also highlighted his visits to flood-impacted areas of central Punjab, South Punjab and Sindh and expressed support for the agricultural community, calling it the “most devastated sector”.