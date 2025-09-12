E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Islamabad police patrol warned against extortion, harassment

Mohammad Asghar Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 05:53am

RAWALPINDI: The Islamabad police SSP Shoaib Khan on Thursday warned patrollingofficers that if they were found standing under the business plazas, checking people and harassing and extorting them, they would be immediately fired and a criminal case would be registered against them.

Through a wireless message to the police on Thursday, the SSP said: “If police patrolling personnel on smart car (hamara jawan – hamara shahzada) were found standing under the commercial plazas, checking people and did not forbid from bad deeds, harassment and blackmailing, they will be facing on the spot dismissal and a criminal case will be registered against them.”

A proper case will be registered which will not be an ordinary one, it will be registered against them which is registered against criminals. “I have already disclosed the sections of the law under which the criminal case will be registered against them,” he said.

“Standing under the business plazas, it not patrolling or a performance, tell all the beat officers whether it is midnight, 2 a.m. or dawn, I myself will be on roads, if found any car stopped by police, he will order their arrest right on spot,” the SSP ordered.

Expressing his resentment over failure of checking crime and nabbing drug peddlers, he warned that they (police) have not been able to control crime and to arrest drug peddlers, they have been standing under the business plazas, I don’t want this and can’t tolerate, he said.

Meanwhile, Six schoolchildren who were bitten by bees were shifted to hospital by emergency service Rescue 1122 on Thursday. The spokesman said that the incident was reported at F.G. Public School No2, Gracy Lines Road Rawalpindi.

He said six children who were bitten by bees were effected and shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital by the Rescue 1122. All the effected children were in stable condition.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

