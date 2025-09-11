E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Climate change minister says Punjab got a ‘head start’ ahead of floods

Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:32pm

Continuing the briefing, Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik said that all of the information about the floodwater gave the authorities a “head start” to evacuate up to 2.5 million people and relocate them to safe zones.

“It takes time for water to reach Sindh, but since August 25 till today, there have been constant reports about how much floodwater there is,” the minister said. “We will do whatever we can to protect our people and children. God forbid there is destruction, but if there’s a disaster in Pakistan, we will not compromise.

“We are all standing together; we have stood with the Punjab government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. We are one voice, one soul and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Sindh.”

