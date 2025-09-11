E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Over 150,000 people evacuated from riverine areas in Sindh: Sharjeel memon

Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 05:59pm

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that more than 150,000 people have been evacuated from riverine areas in Sindh ahead of expected floods, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reports.

“During the past 36 hours, 2,375 people have been relocated from the Katcha areas to safer places,” APP quoted him as saying.

A total of 150,002 people have been evacuated so far, while 63,748 people have been provided with medical facilities.

The total number of evacuated cattle stood at 410,951, the minister said. Memon added that the Sindh government is “closely monitoring the flood situation.”

Calling it a “national emergency”, Memon said the crisis can not be handled by the government alone and urged people to cooperate with the administration and rescue agencies.

Pakistan Floods 2025

