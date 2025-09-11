Ireland threatens Eurovision boycott if Israel takes part

Ireland will not take part in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participates, the Irish state broadcaster RTE has said, AFP reports.

“It is RTE’s position that Ireland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if the participation of Israel goes ahead,” it said in a statement.

“RTE feels that Ireland’s participation would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza,” it added.

Ireland has won Eurovision seven times — more times than any other country.