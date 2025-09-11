E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Ireland threatens Eurovision boycott if Israel takes part

Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 05:41pm

Ireland will not take part in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participates, the Irish state broadcaster RTE has said, AFP reports.

“It is RTE’s position that Ireland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if the participation of Israel goes ahead,” it said in a statement.

RTE feels that Ireland’s participation would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza,” it added.

Ireland has won Eurovision seven times — more times than any other country.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The day Kathmandu burned

The day Kathmandu burned

Pratibha Tuladhar
Triggered by a recent social media ban, Nepal's Gen Z took to the streets against corruption and nepotism. But none of them had foreseen the violence and unrest that transpired.

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...