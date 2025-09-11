Palestinians face new dilemma as Israeli forces plan advance into Gaza’s Nasser

Palestinians in the relatively unscathed Nasser area of Gaza City are having to decide whether to stay or go after the Israeli military dropped leaflets warning that troops would take control of the western neighbourhood, Reuters reports.

“It has been almost two years, with no rest, no settling down, not even sleep,” said Abu Ahmed, a father, as he and his family prepared to flee the city in a truck pulled by a motorcycle, laden with some of their belongings.

“We can’t sit with our children just to sit with them. Our life revolves around war,” he said. “We have to go from this area to that area. We can’t take it anymore, we are tired.”

