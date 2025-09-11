E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Over 2,000 people and 11,000 livestock relocated to safer places in last 36 hours: Sindh govt

Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 02:35pm

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the government is keeping a close watch on the flood situation, working with a coordinated strategy at all levels.

He noted that water levels at barrages are being continuously checked, with Panjnad facing a very high flood of 660,350 cusecs, while Guddu and Sukkur remain at medium flood levels, and Kotri at low.

Over the past 36 hours, 2,375 people have been moved to safer places, bringing the total to 150,002. Moreover, 11,844 cattle have been moved to safer places, taking the total to 410,951.

Around 63,748 people have received medical aid and over 1 million animals vaccinated, Memon noted.

The information minister stressed that the crisis is a national emergency requiring public cooperation, adding that the Sindh government aims not only to provide temporary relief but also to pursue long-term measures for restoration and prevention.

