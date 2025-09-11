Joaquin Phoenix, Nicola Coughlan join 4,000 film workers pledging not to work with Israeli film institutions

More figures from the film and TV world, including Oscar, BAFTA, Emmy and Palme d’Or winners, have pledged not to work with Israeli film institutions and companies implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.

The letter has surpassed 4,000 signatories, with notable additions such as Joaquin Phoenix, Nicola Coughlan, Andrew Garfield, Harris Dickinson, Bowen Yang, Rooney Mara, Guy Pearce, Jonathan Glazer, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Fisher Stevens, Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Elliot Page, Payal Kapadia, and Emma D’Arcy.

As of Monday, 1,300 people had signed the pledge, including filmmakers Yorgos Lanthimos, Ava DuVernay, Adam McKay, Boots Riley, Emma Seligman, Joshua Oppenheimer and Mike Leigh, as well as actors Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, Lily Gladstone, Hannah Einbinder, Peter Sarsgaard, Aimee Lou Wood, Paapa Essiedu, Gael Garcia Bernal, Riz Ahmed, Melissa Barrera, Cynthia Nixon, Tilda Swinton, Joe Alwyn and Josh O’Connor, among many others.

