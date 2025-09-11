E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Hopes dashed of flood-affected people along Sutlej by PDMA alert of rise in water level

Published September 11, 2025

Flood victims of the Sutlej are dismayed as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) once again has issued an alert about a rise in water level at Harike and Ferozepur, which will affect nine districts of Punjab, including Kasur.

This news has dashed the hopes of thousands of displaced families who had just begun to see the floodwaters recede over the past 48 hours.

The water level at Ganda Singh Headworks had dropped by nearly 100,000 cusecs in a single day, bringing the reading down to 182,188 cusecs.

Although this still qualifies as an extremely high flood level, the decrease in water and monsoon rains had allowed some roads in six villages near the headworks to become passable again.

However, the district administration has not yet allowed residents to return home.

