E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Israel intercepts missile a day after it kills 35 in Yemen strikes

Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 11:10am

Israel’s army said it has intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, a day after Israeli forces carried out air strikes there that killed 35 people and wounded more than 130, AFP reports.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the missile attack on Israel. But the Houthi rebels have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since their Palestinian ally Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the war on Gaza.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted,” Israel’s army said on Telegram.

The Houthi armed forces’ media operation in Sanaa, the rebel-held capital, was hit by Israel yesterday, along with a Houthi complex in Jawf province, the group said.

