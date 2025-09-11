Sindh CM reiterates his govt’s top priority is to save lives

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has reiterated that his government’s top priority is to save lives, with the next being to protect the bunds.

Speaking to the media outside Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi, CM Shah expressed his sympathies for the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the recent floods.

“The deluge that started from India, and caused destruction there, then has reached Sindh after covering the entire Pakistan … we will [face it] with the help of our people,” he said.

Calling for unity, the chief minister noted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had called for immediate relief by imposing an agricultural emergency.

“Yesterday, the federal cabinet imposed a climate and agricultural emergency. I am waiting … and we also have some recommendations that we will present,” he added.