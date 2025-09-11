PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar today in wake of ‘cowardly’ Israeli airstrikes

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar will embark on a visit to Qatar today, the Foreign Office says, terming the trip a “gesture of solidarity and regional unity, following the recent Israeli cowardly airstrikes targeting residential areas in Doha”.

“The visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East,” the FO said in a statement.

“The prime minister will meet with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha to convey Pakistan’s deepest sympathies and support for the Qatari leadership and people.”