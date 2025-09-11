Sindh’s underserved areas to get AI-enabled ultrasound devices

KARACHI: The health department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Peoples Primary Healthcare Initiative and the Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan to introduce AI-enabled handheld ultrasound devices at primary healthcare facilities in underserved districts.

Supported by the Gates Foundation, the initiative will deploy 20 devices across six districts, expanding access to life-saving diagnostic imaging for pregnant women in areas lacking conventional ultrasound services.

The pilot will also assess the impact of AI-enabled ultrasound on early enrolment in the Sindh Social Protection Authority’s Mamta Programme.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said: “By bringing AI-enabled ultrasound to the primary level, we are removing barriers to care and strengthening referral pathways for pregnant women and newborns in rural Sindh.”

Zeina Sifri, senior programme officer at the Gates Foundation, said: “This partnership reflects Sindh’s leadership in advancing maternal health through innovation, ensuring pregnancies are assessed earlier and more mothers receive timely care.”

The pilot will integrate ultrasound services into routine maternal and child health care under the Mamta Programme.

Health workers will be trained in device use, safe scanning and referral protocols, ensuring continuity of care from community to higher-level facilities.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025