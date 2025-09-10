Pakistan said to buy sorghum grain from US after floods, traders say

Buyers in Pakistan are believed to have bought about five shipments of the grain sorghum from the United States after serious floods damaged Pakistan’s crops, Reuters reports European traders as saying.

The precise tonnage was unclear, but trader estimates were about 300,000 tonnes. Shipment is said to be between October to December.

Traders said they believed the sorghum had been purchased as a substitute for corn in poultry feed following recent heavy rains and flooding, which damaged Pakistan’s grain crops.

The heavy suspected crop damage means more import demand from Pakistan for grains, including wheat, is seen as possible, traders said.