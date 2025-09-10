Govt fully mobilised to deal with flood in Sindh: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the NDMA to work with the Sindh government and the SDMA in light of the flooding situation in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reports.

PM Shehbaz “expressed sorrow over the drowning of citizens in the Gadap stream,” the APP said, and instructed authorities to locate the missing persons.

“The awareness campaign should be further activated to inform the public about the flood situation to protect as many citizens as possible,” PM Shehbaz said.

“The federal and Sindh governments are fully mobilised to deal with the flood situation,” APP quoted him as saying.