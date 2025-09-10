E-Paper | September 10, 2025

‘We are unstoppable’: ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan says about Israeli drone attacks on flotilla

Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 05:31pm

Former Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, who is leading the Pakistani delegation on the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza, has given exclusive comments to Dawn.com about the Israeli drone attacks on two vessels and how it has not deterred the flotilla from completing its mission.

“There were drone attacks for the past two nights; one drone struck the Family boat and another hit a separate vessel,” Khan said over the phone. “There are videos of both attacks, but the Tunisian government has denied the incidents. Accepting the strikes would have major political, diplomatic and military repercussions.”

Khan emphasised that the participants are civil society members and have taken all possible security measures as per their training.

“No foreign government can really guarantee our security,” he said. “You can see, Israel has struck so many countries today, they truly have no respect for international laws or norms.

“We will continue our mission because people are starving and Israel is using starvation as a weapon of war, of genocide. We are going to serve humanity,” he emphasised.

“We are unarmed, we are nonviolent and only carrying humanitarian aid. We expect to sail in three to four hours,” Khan added.

“We are putting our lives at risk, but we are committed. We are unstoppable.”

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...
Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...