Israel army destroys new high-rise building in Gaza City: journalist

An AFP journalist reports that the Israeli military has destroyed another high-rise in Gaza City, AFP footage shows, the latest tower to be targeted as Israel intensifies its assault on the territory’s main city.

The military’s Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, had earlier issued an evacuation warning to those living in and around the tower. In a later statement, the military said it had “struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organisation in the area of Gaza City”.