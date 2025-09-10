E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Rise in water level at Guddu Barrage: official

Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 02:30pm

An increase in the water level at Guddu Barrage was recorded this morning, according to officials present at the site.

Guddu Barrage Chief Engineer Sardar Shah told Dawn.com that the barrage received a flow of 502,844 cusecs in upstream discharge, while downstream flows stood at 492,443 cusecs.

He added, “After the barrage witnessed a rise, a flow of about 10,000 cusecs was released into Begar Sindh Feeder.”

Shah also said that the barrage upstream discharge dropped to 493,281 cusecs upstream and 471,549 cusecs downstream at 1pm.

According to him, a gauge installed at Chachran also recorded a decreasing trend, which means that the increase in the Indus River was seen only for a brief period.

The flow level of over 500,000 cusecs at Guddu marked a “high flood level”, according to classifications by the irrigation authorities.

Pakistan Floods 2025

