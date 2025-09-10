More than 4,400 villages, 4m affected due to floods in Ravi, Sutlej, Chenab rivers: PDMA

A report by the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) highlights that over 4.2 million people, 1.58m animals, and more than 4,400 villages have been affected by devastating floods across Punjab.

The report stated that a total of 2,190 villages had been affected due to floods in the Chenab River, 651 villages in the Sutlej, and 1,495 villages in the Ravi.

According to Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed, approximately 4.29m people have been affected by the flood situation. Javed added that around 2.19m people trapped in the floods had been moved to safe places.

“Four hundred and four relief camps have been set up in the districts affected by severe floods,” he said, adding that 488 medical and 421 veterinary camps had also been set up in the affected districts.

The report stated that at least 76 people had died in different incidents during the floods. In line with the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the losses suffered by citizens will be compensated, according to Javed.

The commissioner stated that 1.58m animals had been relocated to safe areas during the rescue and relief activities in the affected districts.

He added that Mangla Dam is currently 90 per cent full, while Tarbela Dam has reached its full capacity. The Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej River in India is also 90pc full. Meanwhile, India’s Pong Dam is 99pc full, and the Thein Dam is at 97pc capacity.