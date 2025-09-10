Many Kasur families not willing to move women, kids to relief camps but given facilities: DC

Kasur Deputy Commissioner Imran Ali has said that many families were not even ready to move the women and children to the nearby camps, where the Punjab government had provided the best possible facilities.

However, he said, they were not ignored and were given every possible facility at their doorstep.

In the Kanganpur area, scores of families were present across the river. The families were reluctant to move to relief camps or safer areas, and they complained of not getting ample food and medical facilities.

A flood-affected family in a small makeshift living arrangement said that the reduction in water level was a beacon of light for the residents of affected villages. However, they said that it would take a long time for them to resettle.

Scores of families had been living along the Ganda Singh Road with their animals.

