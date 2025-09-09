President Zardari calls for safeguarding food security amid floods

President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed the need for safeguarding food security as Punjab reels from devastating floods.

In a statement issued by his office, the President, in a meeting with Food Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, directed that “urgent measures be taken to safeguard food security in the country in the wake of recent flood devastation.”

As per the statement, the president called for the protection of farmers and “ensure uninterrupted availability of essential commodities.”

He also issued directions to “promote modern, climate-resilient agricultural practices.”