Bilawal visits Guddu Barrage, reviews arrangements ahead of potential flood

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Guddu Barrage today and reviewed arrangements being made ahead of possible floods in Sindh.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro briefed the PPP chairman on the current situation. The PPP leader inquired about the vulnerable dykes along the Indus.

The irrigation minister also informed Bilawal that due to the Qadirpur Gas Field — established inside the riverbed — the width of the area between the Tori embankment in Kandhkot and the Ghotki district has been reduced to four miles.

“In this pocket Indus River faces clogging”, he said.