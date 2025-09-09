Guddu barrage still in medium flood, peak flow yet to arrive

Guddu barrage remains in a medium flood situation as of Tuesday morning, though the expected peak flow from Panjnad has yet to arrive.

Chief engineer at Guddu barrage Syed Sardar Shah said the flood peak, which passed Panjnad downstream on September 7, should have reached Guddu by now. “It looks like the floodwater is spreading in Punjab. It has lost its velocity,” he noted.

At 8am Tuesday, river flows at Guddu recorded 443,494 cusecs upstream and 434,294 cusecs downstream.

Meanwhile, figures from Sukkur Barrage showed a discharge of 374,800 cusecs upstream and 359,050 cusecs downstream at the same time, according to control room in charge Aziz Soomro.