Sutlej flood badly damages road network in Pakpattan district

Recent floods in the Sutlej River caused extensive damage to link roads connecting villages to the Pakpattan district, cutting off access for thousands of local farming families.

Approximately 20 main inter-village link roads and dozens of smaller routes, connecting over 60 villages and communities, are either completely submerged or damaged, making them impassable.

The flooding has brought daily life to a standstill for more than 40,000 commuters. Sources said around 100,000 flood-affected people have shifted from their homes to safer places due to the Sutlej flood.

Shahzad Hashim, an executive engineer at the highway department, says embankments along several key roads are completely destroyed and floodwater is not going down. These include the roads from Noora Rath Bund to Govt Primary School, Kund Qabil, Noora Rath Band to Abadi Haji Mahmood Rath and Abadi Moykay via Kund Shamas.

