Israeli military says it will act with ‘greater force’ in Gaza City

The Israeli military has said that it will act with “greater force” in Gaza City and warned residents to leave, in a statement posted on X, AFP reports.

“To all residents of Gaza City… the defence forces are determined to defeat Hamas and will act with greater force in the Gaza City area,” Colonel Avichay Adraee said in the post.

“Evacuate immediately via the Al-Rashid axis,” he added, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned residents of the Gaza Strip’s largest urban centre to leave.