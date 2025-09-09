Over 260 Katcha dacoits mulling surrender due to impending flood in Sindh

Amid an ongoing operation against gangs operating in riverine areas, more than 260 dacoits have contacted police and expressed their willingness to surrender along with their weapons, on the condition that the government facilitates their reintegration into society.

Well-placed sources say that the present flood situation in the riverine areas was one of the key factors behind the dacoits’ willingness to surrender.

They said that the development was discussed during the inaugural meeting of the Katcha Areas Monitoring Committee (KAMC), which reviewed the ongoing anti-bandit operations, the security situation and the provincial government’s broader strategy.

The sources said that the Larkana police have informed their high-ups that more than 250 dacoits in the Katcha area have expressed their willingness to surrender in view of the impending flood threat.

