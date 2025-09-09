Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza says boat struck by drone in Tunisian waters

The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza has said that one of its main boats was struck by a drone in Tunisian waters, though all six passengers and crew are safe, Reuters reports.

Tunisian authorities said the explosion originated inside the vessel, and Tunisia’s National Guard spokesperson told Mosaique FM radio that reports of a drone attack on the flotilla “have no basis in truth”.

The Portuguese-flagged boat, carrying the flotilla’s steering committee, sustained fire damage to its main deck and below-deck storage, the GSF said in a statement.