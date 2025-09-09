Over 0.6m Afghans repatriated

PESHAWAR: As many as 605,246 undocumented immigrants have been repatriated to Afghanistan since September 2023.

A spokesman of the home department told this news agency on Monday that since April 1, a total of 47,953 Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders had been sent back to their country.

He said in the third phase, 86,979 Proof of Registration (PoR) card holder Afghan refugees had so far been repatriated.

Likewise, a total of 578,174 undocumented Afghan immigrants have voluntarily returned to their country.

A total of 38,125 ACC holders and 86,657 PoR card holders have voluntarily repatriated to their homeland. The repatriation process of Afghan nationals is being ensured through Torkham and Angoor Adda border points.

