Lightning, widespread rains continue to take toll on life and livestock in Sindh

SUKKUR: Almost the entire Sindh was hit by varying intensity of monsoon rains on Monday, in some areas for a third consecutive day, causing human and animal casualties as well as widespread destruction in terms of property and crops.

In the upper region, it started raining at about 2am Monday and continued intermittently for many hours inundating most areas in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Ghotki and Khairpur districts. It was still raining in some areas when the last reports came in at around midnight.

Countless straw-mud houses in rural areas collapsed while the routine life in urban areas was badly affected. Attendance in educational institutions and offices, besides the public and private transport, remained thin. Business, trade and commercial activities also remained suspended.

Most areas experienced a day-long power outage while there were reports of breakdowns running into night.

Six children among seven killed in rain-related incidents; flooding devastates crops, pulls down houses and electricity poles

Roads and streets were completely inundated and in the low-lying areas of most cities, rainwater entered houses and shops. The drainage network also totally collapsed.

Casualties

Three children died and two other persons suffered injuries when the wall of a house collapsed during rain in the Tandoro Boraho area near Rohri. The victims were transported to the Rohri Taluka Hospital.

A 14-year-old boy, Azan, received electric shock when he came in contact with a live wire during rain near Ayub Gate. He died instantly.

The roof of an imambargha, located near Police Line in Sukkur also caved in. Sajjad Hussain, the custodian, was buried alive under the rubble. Locals rushed to the place and took him out but he had already breathed his last.

Umerkot district received downpour for a third consecutive day, Monday, leaving a trail of destruction as flooding swept away standing crops and pulled down countless straw-mud houses and electricity poles. An unspecified number of animals were also killed.

Lightning struck a house in Bhadehli village killing an eight-year-old child, Maroo, son of Nago Kolhi. His mother, Marwan Kolhi, suffered serious injuries. Another child, Nago, son of Nomji Kolhi, and a girl, Shanti, daughter of Hero Kolhi, were also seriously injured.

In Golarchi town of Badin district, a 12-year-old boy, Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh, was killed when lightning struck a place near his home.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025