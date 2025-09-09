PDWP approves Rs11.77bn schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved 10 development schemes in the sectors of public buildings, agriculture, information & culture, roads, and irrigation having an estimated cost of Rs11.77 billion.

The PDWP’s 26th meeting chaired by Planning & Development Board Punjab Chairman Dr Naeem Rauf approved construction of judicial complex at Jhang district headquarters (revised) scheme having an estimated cost of Rs2.143bn; productivity enhancement of cotton in Bahawalpur (Rs1.764bn); modernising agriculture extension services in Punjab (2025-26 to 2026-27) (Rs2.126bn); rehabilitation/improvement of road from Lakisan Pul at KM No 130 of Lahore-Sargodha Road to Lillian via Jhilla Makhdoom, Ghaus Muhammadwala, Miana Khu, Mateela, and Chak 67/SB lLength: 36km), Sargodha district, (Rs934.2 million); rehabilitation/widening/improvement of road from Sargodha (Kuthery Phattak) to Jhamra via Shaheenabad, Silanwali, Sobhaga and Shahnikdar (length: 69km), Sargodha district (Phase-I) (Rs1.667bn); rehabilitation/improvement of road from Chak 59/Janubi Railway Phattak via Chak 64/Janubi, Chak 136/Janubi to Sillanwall Mor, Sargodha district (Rs875.9m); widening/improvement of road from Samundari-Rajana Road at Khiderwala to Chak 242/GB at Khiderwala-Gojra Road via Chak 207/GB and Chak 208/GB, Tehsil Samundari, Faisalabad district (Rs1.071bn); reconstruction of metalled road from Ichogil to Ghawindi-Barki Junction (length: 47km), Lahore district (Phase-I) (Rs1bn); and feasibility study for exploring water potential of Reshi River (Rs194m).

The working party also approved the technology advancement programme for Information and Culture Punjab (Position Paper Approved).

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, chief economist Masood Anwar, I&C Secretary Tahir Raza Humdani and senior board officers.

