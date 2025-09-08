Israeli PM tells Gaza City residents to ‘leave now’ as assault intensifies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told residents of Gaza City to evacuate, saying troops were being assembled to enter the Palestinian territory’s main urban centre, AFP reports.

“In two days we brought down 50 terror towers, and this is only the opening stage of the intensified ground manoeuvre in Gaza City. I say to the residents: you have been warned, leave now!” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

“All of this is just a prelude, just the opening, to the main intensified operation — the ground manoeuvre of our forces, who are now organising and assembling to enter Gaza City,” he added.

