Israeli ministers call for deportations of families of Palestinian attackers

Two Israeli ministers have called for the families of Palestinians behind attacks on Israeli citizens to be deported to deter future violence, Al Jazeera reports.

In a post on X, Energy Minister Eli Cohen said Israel “must respond to terrorism with an iron fist” and “act to swiftly implement the law to deport the families of terrorists”. Such a move, he said, would “deter future murderers and eliminate the breeding grounds from which they emerge”.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch expressed similar views. “We must shift from defence to deterrence, eliminate the terrorists, and immediately expel their families,” he said in a post on X. “This is not revenge — this is the only way to save lives.”

Last year, the Israeli parliament passed a law allowing the government to deport the parents, siblings or children of people convicted of “terrorism” offences, including Israeli citizens, despite objections by human rights organisations.