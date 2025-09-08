E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Israeli ministers call for deportations of families of Palestinian attackers

Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:33pm

Two Israeli ministers have called for the families of Palestinians behind attacks on Israeli citizens to be deported to deter future violence, Al Jazeera reports.

In a post on X, Energy Minister Eli Cohen said Israel “must respond to terrorism with an iron fist” and “act to swiftly implement the law to deport the families of terrorists”. Such a move, he said, would “deter future murderers and eliminate the breeding grounds from which they emerge”.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch expressed similar views. “We must shift from defence to deterrence, eliminate the terrorists, and immediately expel their families,” he said in a post on X. “This is not revenge — this is the only way to save lives.”

Last year, the Israeli parliament passed a law allowing the government to deport the parents, siblings or children of people convicted of “terrorism” offences, including Israeli citizens, despite objections by human rights organisations.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.