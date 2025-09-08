E-Paper | September 08, 2025

‘Humanitarian zone’ in Al-Mawasi overcrowded and frequently attacked: journalist

Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:30pm

Israeli forces are not only refusing to provide the population in al-Mawasi with the basic means of living but are also killing people in large numbers, displaced journalist Ahmed al-Najjar says.

He told Al Jazeera from what Israel has called a “humanitarian area” in Al-Mawasi that an Israeli Apache helicopter was outside his tent earlier, hovering and shooting.

“That’s the reality that has been unfolding in Al-Mawasi: where I, like hundreds of thousands of others, have been displaced and looking for anything relevant to the labelling of this so-called safe humanitarian zone,” he said.

Al-Najjar said he and his family have been displaced 14 times and have been living in al-Mawasi for 16 months.

The journalist said Palestinians in the area have only been experiencing more suffering and tragedy recently, as food remains scarce and more people are displaced from the north and head to Al-Mawasi.

“Our friends from the north keep calling us and asking for a few square metres of land so they can [put up] their tents,” he said, adding that his family barely found limited space for a tent themselves.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.