PDMA DG orders Punjab DCs to remain alert after rain in many districts

Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General Irfan Kathia has ordered deputy commissioners across the province to remain alert after rain in many districts.

He said the relevant departments are on alert to deal with the emergency situation, adding that emergency operation centres of all districts, including the provincial control room, are also active.

“The situation is being monitored 24/7 in the PDMA control room,” DG Kathia was quoted as saying.

The PDMA DG said Rescue 1122, other rescue organisations, including Wasa, should also be on the lookout.

“Ensure drainage of water from residential areas as soon as possible. Monsoon rains are predicted to continue until September 9. Citizens should be careful and stay away from electric poles and hanging wires. Citizens should stay away from mud houses and dilapidated buildings. Take care of children and never let them go near water accumulated in low-lying areas,” the DG said.