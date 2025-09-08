E-Paper | September 08, 2025

PDMA DG orders Punjab DCs to remain alert after rain in many districts

Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 05:55pm

Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General Irfan Kathia has ordered deputy commissioners across the province to remain alert after rain in many districts.

He said the relevant departments are on alert to deal with the emergency situation, adding that emergency operation centres of all districts, including the provincial control room, are also active.

“The situation is being monitored 24/7 in the PDMA control room,” DG Kathia was quoted as saying.

The PDMA DG said Rescue 1122, other rescue organisations, including Wasa, should also be on the lookout.

“Ensure drainage of water from residential areas as soon as possible. Monsoon rains are predicted to continue until September 9. Citizens should be careful and stay away from electric poles and hanging wires. Citizens should stay away from mud houses and dilapidated buildings. Take care of children and never let them go near water accumulated in low-lying areas,” the DG said.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.