Bilawal appeals to PM to reconstruct houses in south Punjab

Published September 8, 2025

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to rebuild houses destroyed or damaged due to floods in south Punjab.

“The immediate help we’re asking for on an emergency basis right now from the federal government, and I’ve talked to the prime minister himself, we request the premier to immediately provide financial aid to those areas which have been affected by the floods through the Benazir Income Support Programme.”

He said the prime minister had assured him of doing so.

