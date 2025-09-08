Parts of Punjab to receive downpour in the next 2-5 hours: PMD

The PMD has warned of heavy downpour with strong winds and thunder in parts of Punjab within the next 2-5 hours.

According to an advisory, heavy rainfall is expected in the following districts: Sheikhupura, Bhakkar, Layyah, Jhang, Mianwali, Kasur, Okara, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Chiniot, and Sargodha.

PMD also forecasted rain in parts of KP and AJK — including Kotli, Rawalakot, Mirpur, Bhimber, Swat, Dir, Abbottabad and Kurram within the same time period.