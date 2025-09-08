More than 2,000 safely evacuated from Jalalpur Pirwala: district administration

The Multan district administration and police have safely evacuated over 2,000 people from Jalalpur Pirwala and relocated them to safe zones, according to a statement.

“Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan and Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu personally led the Jalalpur Peerwala rescue operation,” the statement read.“

DC Sindhu was quoted as saying that dry rations are being provided to people on higher ground through helicopters and that Pakistan Army Aviation and Air Force helicopters are being used to carry out relief missions.

“Thermal drone technology is being used to reach the flood victims,” the DC was quoted as saying. “On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 1,000 more life jackets and life rings have been delivered to Jalalpur Pirwala.”

DC Sindhu added that 29 boats in Multan city, 17 boats in Jalalpur Pirwala and 10 boats in Tehsil Shujaabad are continuously engaged in evacuation and rescue operations.