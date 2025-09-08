Bilawal calls on federal govt to declare an ‘agricultural emergency’ amid floods

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called on the federal government to declare an agricultural emergency in the wake of devastating floods in the country.

Addressing flood victims in Muzaffargarh, Bilawal noted that farmers have been the hardest hit during floods and urged the government to support them and utilise all available resources to “make up for the damages sustained during floods”.

He went on to say that “declaring an emergency at this time would save the country from significant economic damage”.

He also called on the government to waive the electricity bills of the flood victims.