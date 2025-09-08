E-Paper | September 08, 2025

PM orders uninterrupted supply of fuel products amid floods

Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 09:56am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed special vigilance to ensure the transportation of petroleum products without any interruption in view of the flood situation in different parts of the country, state-run Radio Pakistan reports.

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik called on the premier in Lahore, where the latter was briefed about the ongoing projects and reforms in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, a detailed discussion was held related to the country’s energy situation, and matters pertaining to the political situation also came under discussion.

Consultations were also made regarding the party’s matters and future course of action in the meeting.

