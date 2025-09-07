All institutions should be prepared for flooding: President Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari has said that in view of the expected heavy rain in Sindh, all institutions should be prepared for emergencies.

“Provincial, district and local government institutions should be on alert to deal with possible flood situations,” the president said in a statement. “Preparations should be ensured in urban areas, especially low-lying and coastal areas.”

The president additionally ordered that water levels in the Hub Dam and other water bodies be constantly monitored and urged the public to take precautionary measures and follow instructions from the authorities.

“Arrangements should be made to relocate people to safe places and relief machinery and staff at the district and tehsil levels should be ready at all times,” Zardari added. “The media and local administration should play an active role in public awareness.”