Jalalpur Pirwala experiencing ‘very high flood situation’: Punjab PDMA

The Punjab PDMA has warned in a statement that Jalalpur Pirwala is in a “very high flood situation”.

The statement added that PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia had been in contact with the Multan commissioner and deputy commissioner.

“All resources should be used for the evacuation of citizens,” he was quoted as saying. “PDMA Punjab has provided helicopters to the district administration for air rescue.”

Kathia added that all departments, including the Pakistan Army, District Administration, Civil Defence Rescue and Punjab Police, are on alert.

“Safe evacuation of citizens should be ensured at all costs,” the PDMA chief stated, instructing staff to inform citizens about the situation through announcements from mosques.