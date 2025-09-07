E-Paper | September 07, 2025

386,952 people relocated from flooded areas in Punjab: police

Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 07:51pm

The Punjab Police said in a statement that so far, 386,952 citizens from affected districts, including Lahore, have been relocated to safe places.

“These include 149,560 men, 112,268 women, and 125,124 children,” the statement read. It added that 494,613 livestock have also been evacuated to safe places.

“From Faisalabad region, 70,880 victims were rescued; from Multan region, 66,596; from Dera Ghazi Khan region, 59,707 and from Sahiwal region, 51,168.”

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, more than 15,000 police officers and officials, 740 vehicles and 40 boats are engaged in rescue and relief operations.

Pakistan Floods 2025

