Extremely heavy rainfall forecast in Sindh, southern Punjab from Sept 7-10

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of heavy rain in Sindh and southern Punjab in a post on X.

“From September 7 to 10, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in some areas of southeastern Sindh, which may lead to urban flooding in the low-lying coastal districts,” the post read.

“Due to the rains, flash flooding is anticipated in the streams and rivers of the Kirthar Range, as well as in Lasbela and Khuzdar in Balochistan. Rainfall is also expected at a few places in the Koh-i-Sulaiman and southern Punjab.”