Sindh PDMA taking emergency measures in view of potential floods

Published September 7, 2025

Sindh’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is taking emergency measures to deal with possible flood threats and provide relief to the people, according to a statement.

According to the statement, PDMA Sindh is providing relief goods and technical assistance on a large scale in potentially affected areas.

“Four modern Turkish-made mounted dewatering pumps have been sent to the Larkana Deputy Commissioner, so that timely drainage of water can be made possible during rains and possible flood situations,” the statement read.

PDMA Director General Syed Salman Shah was quoted as saying that the situation is being continuously monitored in each district and the distribution of relief goods is being ensured through close coordination with the district administration.

Pakistan Floods 2025

