PDMA warns high flood levels in Sutlej to affect downstream districts

The Punjab PDMA has warned that high flood levels reported in the Sutlej river, Harike and Ferozepur at 8am would “affect the downstream respective districts”.

In an alert, the PDMA requested the district administrations to activate early warning systems, ensure the timely dissemination of safety and evacuation information, as well as strengthen embankments.

It also urged them to ensure pre-placement of heavy earth-moving machinery at chokepoints, put Rescue 1122 on alert, and ensure availability of essential food items.